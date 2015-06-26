(Adds United executive comments on partnership outlook, second
byline)
By Priscila Jordão and Jeffrey Dastin
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 26 United Airlines has
agreed to pay $100 million for a 5 percent stake in Azul SA,
Brazil's third-biggest airline, as it attempts to catch up with
U.S. rivals with more established ties in South America's
biggest air travel market.
Azul's founder and chief executive, David Neeleman, who also
founded JetBlue Airways Corp, announced the deal on
Friday in Sao Paulo. United Continental Holdings Inc
will name a representative to Azul's board, and the two airlines
have struck a codesharing agreement subject to government
approval.
For United, the deal will open more Brazilian cities to its
customers. For Azul (IPO-AZUL.N), the investment should ease the
urgency of an initial public offering, which Azul has delayed
several times since 2012 as Brazil's slumping economy unnerved
investors.
Neeleman, who also acquired a 61 percent stake in Portuguese
carrier TAP this month, said Azul still planned to
list shares "when the outlook improves."
The United investment will be made in the form of a capital
injection, slightly diluting the stakes of existing
shareholders.
Airlines that operate across borders often seek antitrust
immunity so they can coordinate ticket prices and schedules to
ease customers' connections.
United views the tie-up as the start of a "long-term"
relationship that could be strengthened further as opportunities
arise, the airline's Chief Revenue Officer Jim Compton said in
an interview.
The Chicago-based carrier would be excited if Azul joins its
global airline partnership, the Star Alliance, but the decision
is up to Azul and Star's other carriers, he said.
United currently flies into Guarulhos, Sao Paolo's largest
international airport. While Azul has a bigger hub at nearby
Campinas, the partners will focus on adding destinations from
Guarulhos so travelers can connect to more places in Brazil,
Compton said.
The tie-up follows big strides in Brazil by United's main
rivals. Delta Air Lines Inc bought a 3 percent stake in
Brazil's No.2 airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
for $100 million in 2011, when the Brazilian currency
was 40 percent stronger.
Last year, Brazil's biggest airline, the TAM division of
Latam Airlines Group SA, left Star Alliance to join
rival American Airlines Group Inc's, OneWorld Alliance.
"Both United and Star Alliance need more presence in South
America because of the region's growing economies and to remain
competitive serving corporate travelers," said industry analyst
Henry Harteveldt.
The deal paves the way for customers to earn reward miles
when flying either airline, United said.
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Marguerita Choy)