SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian airline Azul is cutting planned flights in April by nearly 10 percent from earlier forecasts, a source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Monday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Azul is also unlikely to add flights to Orlando, Florida, in May, as the airline suggested earlier this month.

A press officer for Azul declined to comment. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)