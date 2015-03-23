(Adds background on shelved IPO plans, fleet expansion)
By Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian airline Azul is
cutting planned flights in April by nearly 10 percent from
earlier forecasts, according to a source with knowledge of the
decision, as the company feels the impact of the strong dollar.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said
Azul is also unlikely to add flights to Orlando, Florida, in
May, as the airline had suggested earlier this month.
Brazil's currency has lost about 16 percent against
the dollar so far this year, driving up the cost of a trip to
Disney World for vacationing Brazilians.
The stronger greenback also increases operating costs for
airlines such as Azul that pay fuel and leasing contracts linked
to the dollar but receive most revenue in Brazilian reais.
A press officer for Azul, which is controlled by JetBlue
Airways Corp founder David Neeleman, declined to
comment. The airline earlier this year shelved a planned initial
public offering.
The decision to trim flights after years of surging growth
shows Azul may be bending to the reality of a slumping Brazilian
economy, despite plans for aggressive fleet expansion and a
recently launched international service.
In December, Azul ordered 35 Airbus A320neo jets
and announced plans to lease another 28 of the narrow-body
aircraft. This adds to 11 Airbus wide-body jets that will fly to
overseas destinations that Azul started serving this year.
Also in December, Azul had revived plans for an IPO, looking
to list shares in Sao Paulo and New York in a debut worth around
$1 billion, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters capital markets
publication.
But in January, Azul asked regulators for permission to
delay the offering. Brazil's tumbling currency and growing
expectations for the worst recession in a quarter century have
battered demand for IPOs in Latin America's biggest market.
In the nearly seven years since Neeleman launched Azul, his
fourth airline venture, it has grown into Brazil's third-largest
carrier, behind Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the
Brazilian unit of Chile's Latam Airlines Group SA.
But Azul's domestic expansion has slackened, from 35 percent
growth in 2014 to just 1 percent expansion of its flight network
in January from a year earlier.
The launch of international service in January gave Azul an
international network that already rivals Gol, measured in
available seat-kilometers, an industry gauge of capacity.
