BRIEF-The Second Cup reports Q1 EPS $0.04
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta
SAO PAULO, June 26 United Continental Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $100 million for a 5 percent stake in Brazil's Azul SA, said David Neeleman, founder of the Brazilian airline on Friday.
United and Azul also struck a codesharing agreement and the U.S. airline will name a representative to the board of its new Brazilian partner. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao)
* Q1 same store sales of -0.2 pct or +0.9 pct excluding Alberta
* Total sales volume increased by 27.8 pct to 9,748 tons for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: