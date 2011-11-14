(Follows alerts)
Nov 14 Azure Dynamics posted a
wider third-quarter net loss on higher cost of sales, and the
auto component maker said it expects revenue for the year to be
at the lower-end of the forecast range.
July-September net loss rose to C$9.8 million, or 1 Canadian
cent per share, from C$6.7 million, or 1 Canadian cent a share,
a year ago.
Quarterly revenue rose nearly seven-fold to C$12.4 million,
helped by improved performance at its European operations.
Azure expects revenue for the year to be at the lower end of
C$38-C$45 million.
The company, which makes components for electric and hybrid
electric vehicles, said tight municipal budgets will likely
squeeze sales going forward.
