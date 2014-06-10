June 10 B/E Aerospace Inc, an aircraft seat maker and parts distributor, said it was splitting into two independent, publicly traded companies.

One company will focus on design, manufacturing and direct sales of aircraft cabin interior products, while the other will concentrate on distribution, logistics and technical services for the aerospace and energy services markets, B/E Aerospace said in a statement.

