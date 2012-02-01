Feb 1 - B/E Aerospace, the world's biggest
supplier of aircraft cabin interiors, posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, and reiterated its raised
2012 profit forecast citing higher expected aircraft deliveries
and backlog.
Earlier this month, the company raised its full-year
earnings forecast to $2.75 per share, up from its prior forecast
of $2.65 a share.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.74 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the October-December quarter, the company's net income
rose 83.7 percent to $57.3 million, or 56 cents a share.
Excluding costs related to acquisitions and 2010 debt
repayment costs, the company posted earnings of 60 cents per
share, which compared with an average analyst forecast of 56
cents.