May 18 B-Soft Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 23

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xqb0yS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)