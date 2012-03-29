Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
March 29 Canadian miner B2Gold Corp reported a 68 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, helped by increased output and higher gold prices.
B2Gold, which has two mines in Nicaragua -- La Libertad and Limon, posted adjusted net income of $23.3 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $13.9 million, or 4 cents a share, last year.
Gold revenue for the fourth quarter rose 42 percent to $66.9 million. Gold production rose 5 percent to 38,808 ounces.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based B2Gold shares, which have gained more than 40 percent in the last three months, were up marginally at C$4.02 in early trade on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.