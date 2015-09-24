SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazilian e-commerce company B2W Companhia Digital on Thursday agreed to sell its ticketing website Ingresso.com for 280 million reais ($71 million) to the Fandango Media division of Comcast Corp , according to a securities filing.

B2W, which is controlled by retailer Lojas Americanas SA , said the deal would help it focus on its e-commerce, digital services, consumer finance and marketplace businesses.

($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Leslie Adler)