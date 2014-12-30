BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
Dec 30 B3System SA :
* Remilno Trading & Investment LTD decreases its stake in the company to 0.222 percent (or 7,255 shares) from 28.81 percent (or 713,749 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd: