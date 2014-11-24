BRIEF-Nice Ltd says selected for San Francisco Dept Of Emergency Management's 9-1-1 center upgrade
* Nice Ltd - San Francisco Department Of Emergency Management selects Nice for 9-1-1 center upgrade
Nov 24 B3System SA :
* Said on Saturday, the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to suspend the trading of the company's shares between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10
* The suspension is due to the consolidation of the company's shares
* Following the consolidation, the nominal value of the company's shares will be 1 zloty per share

* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite