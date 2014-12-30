BRIEF-Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group to invest 30 mln yuan to set up equity investment fund with partners
April 24Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :
Dec 30 B3System SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an investment agreement with C2M SA
* Is to to separate an organized part of the company from its structure and transfer it to a new 100% owned unit
* C2M SA is to acquire the organised part of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :
April 24Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co Ltd :