LONDON, Sept 11 British Airways said it would
extend its cheaper 'hand baggage only' fares to flights leaving
from London's Heathrow and City airports, following their
introduction on short-haul services from London Gatwick in
February.
From Sept. 24, BA passengers travelling without
checked baggage from Heathrow to Amsterdam, Barcelona,
Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paris, Rome, Rotterdam and Stockholm will
get a 10 pound ($15.72) discount on the cheapest tickets.
The same discounted tickets have also gone on sale for
flights from London City Airport to Amsterdam, Stockholm,
Edinburgh and Glasgow.
The move comes on the back of pressure from low-cost rivals,
who often quote lower fares, not including the cost of
checked-in luggage, on their websites.
"If it proves as successful, we plan to roll it out across
the whole short-haul network in the coming months," said Robin
Glover-Faure, British Airways' head of short-haul business.