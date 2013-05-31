By Rhys Jones and Brenda Goh
LONDON May 31 British air safety regulators
ordered Airbus to notify operators of its A320 jets to make
specific safety checks after finding unlocked engine covers had
forced a jet to make an emergency landing at London's Heathrow
airport last week.
An Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report
published on Friday said two coverings or cowls on the Airbus
A319's engines were left unlatched after maintenance
and this was not noticed before the aircraft departed.
All 75 passengers and five crew were unharmed after having
been evacuated via the aircraft's emergency chutes following the
Oslo-bound plane's emergency landing.
As a result of its investigation, the AAIB has formally
requested Airbus notify operators of A320-family aircraft to
check that the fan cowl doors are fully closed prior to flight
by visually checking the position of the latches.
BA, whose own engineering team services its engines, said it
would comply with the AAIB's recommendations. BA is owned by
International Airlines Group .
"We are supporting the AAIB-led investigation and will
follow its recommendations," Airbus said in a statement.
The AAIB said that prior to the BA incident there had been
32 reported fan cowl door detachment events by July 2012, 80
percent of which had occurred during takeoff.
The AAIB report said the fan doors from both engines of the
BA jet detached during takeoff, puncturing a fuel pipe on the
right engine and damaging the airframe and some aircraft
systems. In turn this lead to a fire in the right engine on the
approach to land.
It said fastening the fan cowl door latches usually required
maintenance personnel to lie on the ground to reach the latches,
and that the latches were difficult to see unless the person was
crouching down.
BA's A319s are powered by two IAE V2500 engines made by the
International Aero Engines consortium, part-owned by Pratt &
Whitney parent UTC.
The AAIB said the BA plane's right engine was extensively
fire damaged but the left engine continued to perform normally.
This contradicts findings made by America's National
Transport Safety Board (NTSB), which on Thursday said the plane
was forced to land after pilots shut down one engine, while the
other caught fire. {ID:nL5N0EB27H]