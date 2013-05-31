LONDON May 31 The British Airways jet which
made an emergency landing last week at London's Heathrow airport
was forced down due to unlocked engine coverings that caused a
fire in the right engine, according to a UK accident
investigation team.
The cowls, which act as covering doors on both the U.S. made
V2500 engines on the Airbus A319, were left unlatched
during overnight maintenance and were not noticed before the
aircraft departed, said a report into the incident by Britain's
Air Accidents Investgation Branch (AAIB) that was published on
Friday.
It added that the fan doors from both engines detached,
puncturing a fuel pipe on the right engine and damaging the
airframe and some aircraft systems, leading to a fire in the
right engine on the approach to land.
All 75 passengers and five crew members were unharmed after
having been evacuated from the Oslo-bound aircraft down
emergency chutes on landing.
BA's A319s are powered by two IAE V2500 engines made by the
International Aero Engines consortium, part-owned by Pratt &
Whitney parent UTC.
The left engine continued to perform normally through the
flight, said the AAIB.
The AAIB report contradicted findings made by America's
National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) which on Thursday said
the plane was forced to land after pilots shut down one engine,
while the other caught fire. {ID:nL5N0EB27H]