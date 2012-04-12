LONDON, April 12 International Airline Group's
British Airways said proposals it has presented to
trade unions on the integration of UK regional airline bmi into
its Heathrow operations could result in up to 1,200
redundancies.
The firm said on Thursday it had begun a consultation with
unions.
Last month BA was given regulatory approval from the
European Commission to buy bmi from German carrier Lufthansa
.
BA said the integration proposals for bmi, which it said is
losing over 3 million pounds ($4.8 million) a week, would retain
about 1,500 jobs, including around 1,100 cabin crew, pilots and
engineers based at Heathrow.