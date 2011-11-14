* Economists take helm in Italy, Greece

* MSCI falls back below 14-day simple moving average

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.06 pct, Chile's IPSA off 0.22 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO Nov 14 Latin American stocks seesawed early Monday, as hopes over the new leadership in Italy and Greece came up against worries that the highly indebted euro zone nations could help push the region into recession.

European economic data didn't help the market's mood. Euro zone industrial production fell 2 percent in September, pointing to a sharp contraction towards the end of the year and a growing threat of a fall back into recession. For details, see [ID:nL5E7ME1RE]

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1 percent, eroding support at the 14-day simple moving average.

That index, as well as others throughout Latin America, rallied last week on hopes that Italian austerity measures would help the euro zone's third biggest economy grapple with its massive -- and, some say, unsustainable -- debt load.

But markets around the world soured Monday as the appointments of technocrats to lead Italy and Greece were unable to counter doubts about what steps might come next. [ID:nL5E7ME10L]

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, boosting fears the global economy could struggle for years as developed nations extract themselves from the mire of debt.

Adding to those worries, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said that no major economies will escape a slowdown. [ID:nL5E7ME1M6]

"The doubt for the next few years will be whether (European austerity measures) have a bigger effect on debt levels or on growth," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

"The structural situation for Europe right now is a slowdown," Perfeito said, adding that he doesn't see the euro zone collapsing.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP eased 0.4 percent in choppy trading, having spent time in positive territory as well.

Brazilian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday, and volumes could be weak Monday as many traders took the day off for a four-day weekend.

"The market isn't in today, it's at the beach," Perfeito noted dryly.

Financial stocks climbed, with Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, up 3.8 percent, Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) rising 1 percent and Banco Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) gaining 1.4 percent.

The central bank on Friday allowed banks to set aside less capital for some consumer loans of up to five years, seeking to protect local credit markets from the impact of global financial turmoil. [ID:nN1E7AA1PI]

On the downside, steelmakers gave ground. Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA ) lost 2.3 percent, Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) slid 1.9 percent and CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) slipped 1.8 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.1 percent, giving up some gains of the previous session.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led losses with a drop of 0.4 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 0.5 percent shortly after opening. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)