* Italy's high bond yields stoke fears of euro zone crisis

* Mexico's IPC off 0.45, Chile's IPSA down 0.28 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday after Italy's bond yields shot to levels seen as unsustainable, stoking worries European policymakers would be unable to reign in the sovereign debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS declined 0.51 percent in a second straight day of losses. The gauge has pulled back about 5 percent from a nearly 2-month high hit at the end of October.

Trading was lighter than usual with Brazil's Bovespa stock index closed for a national holiday.

Fanning euro zone worries, yields on Italy's 10-year bond prices jumped past 7 percent, a rate that could signal the euro zone's third biggest economy could need a bailout. [ID:nL5E7ME4LJ]

Meanwhile Spain issued short-term debt at yields not seen in 14 years. [ID:nL5E7MF0WT]

While Greece, Ireland and Portugal have all gotten bailouts, economists are concerned that current EU rescue funds would not be enough to prop up the much larger economies of Spain and Italy.

"There is concern about just how the European Central Bank could rescue Spain or Italy. That is just a black hole sitting out there," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX edged 0.45 percent lower after a sharp drop in the previous session. Telecommunications giant American Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 1.66 percent and retail and financial company Grupo Electra ( ELEKTRA.MX ) lost 1.13 percent.

Supporting Mexican stocks, data showed U.S. retail sales rose in October, boding well for the nearly 80 percent of local exports that Mexico sends to the United States. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]

Recent losses were seen as mostly profit taking after a strong rally in October drove the IPC up 14 percent to a seven-month high last week.

Swiss Bank UBS downgraded its weighting of Mexican shares in a note published on Tuesday, saying the rally had made local shares relatively expensive.

In another sign that Mexico's stock market could be losing some steam, the IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross below its 9-day signal line for the first time since September.

Further losses in the coming sessions could trigger that "sell" signal, Gomez said.

"I think we will be in standby in these upcoming months, and if Europe takes a turn for the worse, we could see negative moves by the end of the year or early next year," Gomez said.

UBS recommended increasing holdings of Peruvian stocks, noting fading political risks following the election of left-wing President Ollanta Humala this summer.

Humala's victory shook financial markets earlier this year as investors feared he would step up state control in the economy, but he has largely governed as a moderate and has attracted some $15 billion in pledged investments.

Peru's IGRA stock index .IGRA traded flat. The index, which is often much more volatile than Mexican stocks, has only advanced about 12 percent since early October off a one-year low.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 0.52 percent with retailer Falabella ( FAL.SN ) declining 1.05 percent.

Later on Tuesday, Chile's central bank is widely seen holding its key rate steady at 5.25 percent for a fifth month running. [ID:nN1E7AE04S]