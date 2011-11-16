* Recent losses seen as profit-taking, further gains eyed

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.5 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1.6 pct (New throughout)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 Mexican stocks fell on Wednesday after Fitch warned that a deeper European crisis could threaten the ratings outlook of U.S. banks, but Mexican stocks clung to a key support level.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.07 percent as Mexican stocks slumped in a late session sell-off. Brazil and Chile, with earlier closing times, managed to cut early losses and close higher.

Fitch Ratings said U.S. banks have manageable direct exposures to the stressed European markets, but further contagion poses a serious risk. [ID:nWNA3730]

"So far this is only a warning, not any kind of ratings action," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "For now, the improvement of U.S. data could keep helping stocks," he said.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output rebounded strongly last month as factories ramped up output, adding to a string of recent data showing that the U.S. economy is improving. [ID:nN1E7AF0ES]

The United States is the top destination of Mexican exports and one of Latin America's top trading partners.

The MSCI Latin American stock index has slipped about 3 percent this month after a 17 percent rally in October, and analysts are eyeing the recent pullback as profit taking. However, concerns about Europe will likely limit further gains ahead, analysts said.

"I do not think we will see a return of the panic of a couple months back," said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with Brazilian brokerage Agora. "Stocks could still end the year a bit higher, but we will not see a repeat of October's gains."

Fears are growing that the euro zone's crisis is moving to to the union's bigger economies.

In a sign that recent losses in Mexico may be more driven by profit-taking than deepening investor worries, volume has been higher on days of gains and lower on days with losses this month. Brazil has shown a similar pattern in recent sessions.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.52 percent, reversing early losses and climbing back above its 14-day simple moving average.

Energy firm OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) added 1.52 percent while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gained 0.74 percent.

Brazil's central bank president said on Wednesday that policymakers are considering further moderate interest rate cuts to counter slowing global growth. [ID:nN1E7AF197]

But Marques said the market would be unlikely to rally on the prospect of lower interest rates due to worries that inflation could slip out of policymakers control.

"The problem is still inflation, the government is not cutting spending like they said they would. We could have some problems in the next year or two with inflation," Marques said.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.57 percent to 36,708.41 points as telecommunications firm America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) shed 2.54 percent.

The IPC closed at what traders said market a key support zone between 36,500 and 36,700. A break of that level could bode for further losses.

But a rebound from these levels could deepen convictions that stocks may be able to head back toward a record high, which is about 6 percent off the IPC's current level, technical analysts said.

In a sign that stocks are overbought and could trade sideways in coming sessions, the IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross below its 9-day signal line for the first time since September.

The Bovespa generated a similar signal, suggesting Brazilian stocks were also overbought.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.42 percent, with the IPSA's MACD also showing stocks were overbought, as Banco de Chile CHI.SN added 3.89 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)