By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 Latin American stocks fell on Friday in choppy trade, as light volumes underscored investor reluctance ahead of a Sunday election in Spain during a persistent euro-zone sovereign debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS tumbled 1.36 percent after closing at a three-week low in the previous session.

The index is down more than 5 percent for the week, its worst such stretch since late September, as investors saw a euro-zone debt crisis potentially widening to engulf larger economies such as Italy and France.

Markets will stay focused on the euro zone next week, too, with Spain's center-right People's Party looking set for for an election victory on Sunday over the Socialists, widely blamed by voters for the country's economic woes. [ID:nSPAIN]

The country's likely new leader, center-rightist Mariano Rajoy, pledged on Friday to restore confidence to the troubled economy and boost business after the vote. [ID:nL5E7MI23W]

"Volumes today are really weak," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos, who foresaw below-average trading for the Sao Paulo session. "This shows the market is really at a point of waiting."

A lot of investors have been scared off by the recent global turmoil, said Patricia Berry, a strategist at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

"I think a lot of people are on the sidelines, and you have mostly speculators in the market because the investment horizon has shortened to one or two weeks," she added.

MINERS, BANKS FALL IN BRAZIL

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.85 percent, reversing early gains after failing to hold onto support at the 14-day simple moving average in the previous session.

The index tracked a weekly loss of more than 3 percent, its third such drop in a row and its biggest weekly slump since late September, as well.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, led losses with a drop of 1.62 percent.

Banks also fell, with Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ) losing 2.27 percent, Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) sliding 1.49 percent and Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) dropping 1.37 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.11 percent in choppy trading and was off more than 3.5 percent for the week.

Mexican markets will be closed on Monday for a holiday.

Shares of heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, was nearly flat.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA declined 0.39 percent, with the index off more than 1.25 percent for the week. Trading volumes were low in Santiago, as well.

Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN, the Chilean unit of the Spanish bank, dropped 1.99 percent. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Jan Paschal)