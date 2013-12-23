JOHANNESBURG Dec 23 A British Airways
plane bound for London clipped its wing on a nearby building as
it was preparing to take off from Johannesburg on Sunday, South
Africa's airports authority said.
The Boeing 747-400 carrying about 180 passengers was
taxiing on the runway at O.R. Tambo International when its wing
hit the building, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said
in a statement on Monday.
No one on the plane was hurt, but four ground employees who
were in the building sustained minor injuries, ACSA said.
The aircraft has been since moved and operations have not
been disrupted, ACSA said, adding an investigation was underway.
Photos posted on social media site Twitter showed a brick
building with what appeared to be an aircraft wing lodged in its
top floor.