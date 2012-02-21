* GIP, JP Morgan Asset Management and 3i, Carlyle
consortiums left
* Final offers due in early April
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 21 Ferrovial, the
owner of British airports operator BAA, has whittled down the
shortlist of bidders for its Edinburgh airport to four and will
accept final offers in early April, according to sources with
knowledge of events.
"Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), JP Morgan Asset
Management and consortiums led by Carlyle Group and 3i
have made it to the second round after a longer list was cut
down in recent days," said one source close to the sale.
"They will be taken onto due diligence next and final offers
are due in by early April."
BAA put the airport up for sale last year, bowing to an
order by Britain's Competition Commission to sell either
Edinburgh or Glasgow airports as well as London's Stansted and
Gatwick airports to increase competition.
Analysts expect Edinburgh airport, which handled 9.4 million
passengers last year -- up 9 percent on 2010 -- to fetch between
500 million pounds ($793.5 million) and 700 million pounds.
"Edinburgh airport had earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 50 million
pounds in 2011 and airport assets generally get sold for up nine
or 10 times EDIBTA," another source close to the process said.
BAA sold London's Gatwick, the country's second largest
airport, to GIP for 1.5 billion pounds in 2009 as part of the
CC's original ruling.
BAA owns London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, as
well as Southampton and Stansted in England and Glasgow,
Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
BAA is owned by a consortium of institutional investors led
by 49.9 percent shareholder Ferrovial, the Spanish
transportation infrastructure group.
The airport operator announces full-year results on
Wednesday.