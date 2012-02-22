* 2011 EBITDA 1.13 bln stg vs 966 mln stg
* 2011 revenues 2.28 bln stg vs 2.07 bln stg
* Heathrow traffic 69.4 mln, up 5.5 pct yr-on-yr
* Ferrovial shares 0.3 pct up
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, FEB 22 British airport operator
BAA posted a 17 percent rise in full-year profit as it squeezed
more growth from London's Heathrow even though it had to turn
away airlines eager to fly to new markets from Britain's busiest
airport.
"Chinese airlines have come to us saying they want to add
routes from Heathrow to cities in China but we have to turn them
away because there's no space - the airlines can't believe it
when we say no," Colin Matthews, BAA's Chief Executive said.
"However, growth has come because there was no disruption in
2011 and thanks to aircraft sizes increasing and load factors
being at record levels, which we see continuing in 2012."
A plane's load factor is a measure of how full it is.
The owner of Europe's busiest airport on Wednesday reported
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 1.13 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) for 2011 on
revenues 10 percent higher at 2.28 billion pounds.
BAA said Heathrow handled a record 69.4 million passengers
during the year - up 5.5 percent - compared with the previous
record of 67.9 million set in 2007, despite operating at 99.2
percent of its capacity in 2011.
BAA, which was prevented by Britain's Conservative-led
coalition government from building a third runway at Heathrow
because of environmental concerns, has seen traffic to emerging
markets rise in recent years but believes it is now falling
behind rival European airports in the battle for these lucrative
routes because of the constraints on growth.
Of Heathrow's major markets, European traffic showed the
most significant year on year growth, increasing 7.6 percent.
Matthews said BAA would start paying dividends to
shareholders "in the range of 60 million pounds a quarter" next
year for the first time since it was acquired by a consortium
led by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial in 2006.
The company has guided that it expects to deliver a 14
percent increase in EBITDA for 2012.
Shares in Ferrovial, which have risen 10 percent in the last
three months, were flat at 9.45 euros by 0940 GMT, valuing the
group at around 7 billion euros.
Analysts at RBC Capital markets said they view "the 2012
guidance of 14 percent uplift to 1.283 billion pounds as very
achievable."
BAA must sell London Stansted airport, Britain's fourth
busiest, after a court dismissed its appeal against a ruling by
Britain's Competition Commission (CC) earlier this month. The
company last year chose to sell Edinburgh airport after the CC
ordered it to sell one of its Scottish airports.
Global Infrastructure Partners, JP Morgan Asset Management
and consortiums led by Carlyle Group and 3i have made it
to the second round of bidding for Edinburgh airport, sources
told Reuters on Tuesday.
BAA, which owns London's Heathrow as well as Southampton and
Stansted in England and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports
in Scotland, said total passenger traffic rose 3.7 percent to
87.4 million.