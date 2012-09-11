* BAA Aug passenger traffic down 2 pct to 9.5 mln
* London Heathrow Aug traffic falls 1.9 pct
* Cargo carried across BAA airports in Aug up 2.6 pct
LONDON, Sept 11 British airport operator BAA
reported a 2 percent fall in August passenger traffic on last
year as Britons stayed home to watch the Olympics and tourists
deferred their holidays until after the Games.
BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial
, on Tuesday said 9.5 million passengers passed through
its five UK airports last month, compared to about 9.7 million
in August 2011.
London Heathrow - Europe's busiest airport - handled 6.5
million passengers, down 1.9 percent year-on-year.
"The reduction was more pronounced in the first two weeks of
August - down 4.6 percent - than in the rest of the month - up
0.3 percent. This suggests a continuation of the 'Olympics
effect' reported in July, with UK passengers staying at home as
well as non-Olympic visitors from overseas choosing to defer
their journeys," said BAA's chief executive Colin Matthews.
BAA, which has been criticised in the past for its handling
of snow and volcanic ash related disruptions, said years of
planning helped it cope well with the influx of passengers
flying into London for the Games.
August passenger traffic at London Stansted airport fell 5.2
percent year-on-year and Southampton dropped 6.4 percent.
Traffic at Scotland's Aberdeen rose 9.2 percent and Glasgow was
up 3.1 percent.
The amount of cargo carried across the group's five airports
was up 2.6 percent on the same month last year, BAA said.