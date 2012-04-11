* BAA airports handle 8.6 mln passengers in March
LONDON, APRIL 11 Traffic at airports operated by
BAA rose by 4 percent in March, compared with the same month in
2011, helped by Easter being earlier this year and strong growth
on routes to emerging markets.
BAA, which is Britain's main airport operator and majority
owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial, on
Wednesday said 8.6 million passengers travelled through its
airports last month.
The company said 5.7 million passengers passed through
London Heathrow - Europe's busiest airport - last month, 6.9
percent up on last March.
"That increase means Heathrow saw more than 70 million
passengers over a twelve month period for the first time," BAA
Chief Executive Colin Matthews said in a statement.
"Traffic from Heathrow to the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India
and China) countries saw growth compared with March last year,
with an increase of 62.3 percent in traffic to and from Brazil."
BAA said Heathrow's performance was particularly notable for
the 4.2 percentage point increase in load factor - how full
planes leaving the airport are - to 73.4 percent compared to
March last year.
The increase was also helped by Easter being earlier this
year, with a substantial proportion of pre-Easter traffic
falling in March rather than in April last year.