LONDON Feb 1 British airport operator BAA
must sell London Stansted airport in order to pave the way for
better competition, according to a ruling by a British court on
Wednesday.
The ruling is the latest twist in a long battle between BAA
and the Competition Commission (CC), which stretches back to
2009 when it was ruled that the group exerted a dominant hold on
British airports, especially in Scotland and the south-east of
England.
Late last year the CC ordered BAA to sell one of its
Scottish airports before it disposes of Stansted airport, which
is located about 60 kilometres north-east of London.
BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial
, put Edinburgh airport up for sale in October 2011,
bowing to the watchdog's order but asked for a judicial review
of the CC's ruling requiring it to sell off Stansted.
BAA's appeal over the Stansted sale was dismissed on
Wednesday after a judicial review by Britain's Competition
Appeal Tribunal.
BAA owns London's Heathrow -- Europe's busiest airport -- as
well as Southampton and Stansted in England and Glasgow,
Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
The airport operator sold London's Gatwick - the capital's
second largest airport - to Global Infrastructure Partners for
1.5 billion pounds ($2.37 billion) in 2009 as part of the CC's
original ruling on Britain's airport market.
With Gatwick already sold BAA believes being forced to sell
the other airports is unfair because the prevailing economic
conditions mean they will not fetch a fair price and because the
airports market in the south east of England has changed.