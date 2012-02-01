* BAA must sell Stansted after Edinburgh sale completed
* Ferrovial shares up 0.3 pct, underperforming wider market
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 1 Airport operator BAA must
sell London Stansted airport, Britain's fourth busiest, after a
court dismissed its appeal against a ruling by the UK's
competition watchdog.
Wednesday's ruling is the latest twist in a long battle
between BAA and the Competition Commission (CC) stretching back
to 2009 when it ruled that the group exerted a dominant hold on
airports in Scotland and the southeast of England.
Late last year the CC ordered BAA to sell one of its
Scottish airports before it disposes of Stansted airport, which
is located about 60 kilometres northeast of London.
BAA, owned by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial
, put Edinburgh airport up for sale in October 2011, but
asked for a judicial review of the ruling on Stansted.
BAA's appeal was dismissed on Wednesday after a judicial
review by Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT).
"Whilst BAA is of course entitled to explore the available
avenues for challenge, it is now surely time for BAA to accept
our findings and proceed with the necessary divestments," Said
Laura Carstensen, a member of the original CC inquiry in 2009.
"BAA is in the process of selling Edinburgh airport
following our ruling. We will now press ahead to ensure that
this is followed promptly by the sale of Stansted airport, to
the benefit of passengers and airlines."
BAA owns London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, as
well as Southampton and Stansted in England, plus Glasgow,
Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
Stansted handled 18 million passengers in 2011, with 550
aircraft movements a day.
The airport operator has already sold London's Gatwick, the
country's second largest airport, to Global Infrastructure
Partners for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.37 billion) in 2009 as part
of the CC's original ruling.
BAA believes being forced to sell the other airports is
unfair because the prevailing economic conditions mean they will
not fetch a fair price and because the airports market in the
southeast of England has changed.
"We are disappointed by the decision of the CAT, which we
will now carefully consider before making any further
statements," BAA said.
BAA's CEO Colin Matthews last year told Reuters that
Stansted could fetch up to 1.2 billion pounds, but most analysts
expect it to fetch around half that.
Shares in Ferrovial were up 0.3 percent at 9.28 euros at
1245 GMT, valuing it at 6.6 billion euros ($8.6 billion),
underperforming Spain's blue-chip Ibex 35 index, which was up
1.35 percent.