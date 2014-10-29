BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Baader Bank AG :
* Says 9-month operating profit of 4.2 million euros (first nine months of 2013: loss of 1.9 million euros)
* Says 9-month net profit after taxes stood at 3.0 million euros (first nine months of 2013: loss of 2.9 million euros)
* Says 9-month net trading income up by nearly 18 pct to 36.3 million euros
* 9-month net interest income of 1.6 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Says 9-month net fee and commission income fell year on year to 37.7 million euros (previous year: 39.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)