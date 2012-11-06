LONDON Nov 6 British defence services group
Babcock International posted a 13 percent rise in first
half profit, helped by a continued drive by governments around
the world to farm out work to the private sector and strong
growth overseas.
Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, on Tuesday
reported an underlying pretax profit of 142.7 million pounds
($227.94 million) in the six months to the end of September, on
revenue 6 percent higher at 1.55 billion pounds.
Governments around the world have been cutting spending as
they look to slash budget deficits. Babcock said its focus on
services and maintenance puts it in a strong position as clients
look to cut costs by outsourcing.
Babcock, whose order book has jumped 4 percent to to 12.5
billion pounds in the last year, said it had secured preferred
bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts as well as
extensions to existing deals.
It said its bid pipeline stood at more than 13 billion
pounds - up from 9 billion a year ago. The company added that
its support services unit had seen strong growth in South Africa
and across the Middle East during the period.
Recent new contracts include the refit of Britain's Vanguard
submarines at its Devonport dockyard and a deal to maintain the
estate and infrastructure owned by Britain's defence ministry
for a further three years.
It said it also sees significant opportunities in defence
training and equipment support markets. Contracts in British
nuclear, training, defence and infrastructure markets were
expected to be awarded later this year, it said.
The company, which sold its U.S. defence services unit
earlier this year, increased the interim dividend by 10.5
percent to 6.30 pence per share.
Shares in Babcock, which have risen by a third in 2012,
closed at 989 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around
3.6 billion pounds.