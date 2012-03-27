* Babcock order book up to 12.5 bln stg
* Wins new submarines, MoD vehicle contracts
LONDON, MARCH 27 British defence services group
Babcock International said it traded well in its fourth
quarter and that it was confident on its prospects for 2012 and
beyond after winning new contracts and growing its order book.
Babcock, which maintains Royal Navy submarines, on Tuesday
said it had secured preferred bidder status on a number of new
long-term contracts as well as extensions to existing
contractual arrangements, totalling around 2 billion pounds
($3.2 billion) in the second half of its fiscal year.
New contracts include the refit of Britain's Vanguard class
submarines at its Devonport dockyard and a vehicle replacement
deal with Britain's Ministry of Defence.
"As a result of these successes, after remaining stable at
around 12 billion pounds for the past 18 months, the order book
has increased to around 12.5 billion pounds," the company said.
"In addition to increases in both the order book and bid
pipeline (12 billion pounds), the group continues to track a
number of significant opportunities which are expected to come
to market over the next financial year."
Governments around the world have cut defence spending as
they look to cut budget deficits but Babcock believes its focus
on services and maintenance puts it in a strong position as its
clients look to cut costs by outsourcing.
"Babcock has performed strongly over the past year -- up 35
percent -- and while this may tempt some short-term value
realisation, we remain positive," said Espirito Santo analyst
David Brockton.
"We continue to see opportunity for double-digit growth,
underpinned by robust organic delivery, operational
improvements) and further financial de-leveraging of the balance
sheet."
Shares in Babcock were 0.7 percent up at 781 pence by 0705
GMT, valuing the company at around 2.8 billion pounds ($4.46
billion).