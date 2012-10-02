LONDON Oct 2 British defence services group
Babcock International delivered a strong first half
performance as it continued to benefit from governments farming
out more work to the private sector to cut costs.
"Trading across the group has continued to be positive
during the first half of the 2012/13 financial year and we
remain confident of meeting our expectations for this financial
year and delivering strong progress on last year," the firm said
on Tuesday.
"Our businesses continue to experience buoyant market
conditions, in both civil and military markets, as current and
potential customers continue to seek increased efficiency and
improved availability of assets."
Babcock, which maintains British navy submarines, said its
order book and bid pipeline were both stable at 13 billion
pounds ($21 billion).
The company, which sold its U.S. defence services unit in
May, said it had several large opportunities under bid, the
majority of which it expects to be awarded over the next 18
months.
It added that it was tracking "significant defence equipment
and training support opportunities", which it expects to move
into the bid pipeline over the next two years.
Babcock's recent contract wins include the refit of
Britain's Vanguard submarines at its Devonport dockyard, power
transmission in Scotland and estate management for West
Yorkshire Police.
The company believes the current economic climate will
continue to create "significant medium and long-term growth
opportunities" both in the UK and overseas.
Jefferies analyst Kean Marden said the company was likely to
benefit from "an acceleration in UK Ministry of Defence
outsourcing momentum" and reiterated a 'buy' rating on the
stock.
The group is expected to report an average pretax profit of
314 million pounds for the year to the end of March 2013,
according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.
Babcock said it had around 90 percent of its anticipated
revenue for the current financial year contracted and over 50
percent for the following year.