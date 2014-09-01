Sept 1 Babcock International Group Plc :

* Contract signature

* JV been awarded contract to manage 12 UK nuclear sites and their respective decommissioning programmes

* Contract awarded to Cavendish Fluor Partnership by Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) takes effect immediately

* Allowing for changes to the bid scope, total contract value is expected to be around 4.2 billion stg for 13.5 years

* Over full term contract represents savings of more than 1.5 billion stg to UK tax payers