LONDON, July 21 British engineering contractor Babcock said on Monday its order book for the coming year had risen to 13.5 billion pounds ($23.1 billion), helped by recent contract wins and its acquisition of helicopter transport firm Avincis.

The 123-year-old firm, which generates more than half of its revenue from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said first-quarter trading was in line with its expectations and that its bid pipeline stood at 16 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.5850 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)