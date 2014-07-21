LONDON, July 21 British engineering contractor
Babcock said on Monday its order book for the coming
year had risen to 13.5 billion pounds ($23.1 billion), helped by
recent contract wins and its acquisition of helicopter transport
firm Avincis.
The 123-year-old firm, which generates more than half of its
revenue from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said first-quarter
trading was in line with its expectations and that its bid
pipeline stood at 16 billion pounds.
