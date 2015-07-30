(Removes reference to size of defence and security division,
LONDON, July 30 British engineering and support
services firm Babcock said it was on track to continue
the growth trend of previous years, despite revenue from its
defence and security division coming in lower in the first half
of the year.
The company said on Thursday that it expected revenue from
the division to improve over the second half of the year and
would achieve low single digit growth for full 2015/16 financial
year.
Babcock, whose largest customer is Britain's Ministry of
Defence, said its order book had remained stable at 20 billion
pounds ($31.2 billion). Its bid pipeline has also remained
stable at 10.5 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
