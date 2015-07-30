(Adds details)
LONDON, July 30 British engineering and support
services firm Babcock said it was on track to continue
the growth trend of previous years, despite revenue from its
defence and security division coming in lower in the first half
of the year.
The company said on Thursday it expected revenue from the
division to improve over the second half of the year and saw low
single-digit growth for the full 2015/16 financial year.
It also said its Mission Critical Services business, which
accounted for less than 4 percent of total group revenue last
year, had been impacted by renewed oil price weakness in recent
months.
Oil and gas revenue from the division was expected to
undergo a low double-digit decline in the first half of the
year, Babcock said, which would be offset by growth of around 10
percent in its emergency services business.
Babcock, whose largest customer is Britain's Ministry of
Defence, said its order book had remained stable at 20 billion
pounds ($31.2 billion). Its bid pipeline has also remained
stable at 10.5 billion.
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
