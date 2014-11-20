(Adds CEO comments, shares, details, analyst comments)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Nov 20 British engineering firm Babcock
said on Thursday strong demand for niche services helped
core earnings growth improve to 9 percent in the first half of
the year, after posting a 32 percent jump in pretax profits.
Chief Executive Peter Rogers said in July the company, which
generates 81 percent of its business in Britain and whose
largest customer is the Ministry of Defence, was aiming for 10
percent core earnings growth in the coming years.
Rogers, who has been in the role for 11 years, told Reuters
core, or organic, earnings growth in the first half had risen
from the 6-8 percent seen in recent years.
"We have found a niche in the market, which is very robust,"
he said.
The defence, support services and engineering contractor has
profited over the past year as military and engineering clients,
under pressure from tighter government budgets, have outsourced
work to cut costs.
Babcock repairs and maintains Britain's submarines and on
Wednesday said it was the preferred bidder for the sale of the
Ministry of Defence's business that repairs and maintains
equipment for land forces.
The 123-year-old company reaffirmed its full-year profit
forecast after underlying pretax profit for the six months to
Sept. 30 jumped to 187 million pounds ($292.5 million) from
141.7 million.
Shares in the company were up 4.6 percent at 11 pence by
GMT, making it the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index.
"Babcock reported a very solid first half performance," said
Investec analyst John Lawson.
"The group continues to successfully replenish its order
book and yesterday's announcement with regards to the Defence
Support Group was very timely. A very robust story and we
maintain our 'Buy' rating," he said.
Babcock is expected to report full-year pretax profits of
412.32 million, according to the average estimate in a Thomson
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Rogers said he expected to see a further 20 percent growth
in profits in the second half at its recent acquisition,
helicopter transport firm Avincis.
Babcock raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 5.5
pence and said its order book had increased sharply to 18.5
billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6392 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by David Clarke)