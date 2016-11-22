* Operating, pretax profit up 7 pct, confirms outlook
* Shares down on poor sector sentiment
* International business seen gaining importance
* Defence sector underpinned by world politics shift
By Elisabeth O'Leary
EDINBURGH, Nov 22 Engineering support and
outsourcing services company Babcock International
posted a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profits on
Tuesday and said a strong pipeline of opportunities for new
orders underpinned its confidence of hitting full-year targets.
However analysts said its share price fell on a comment on
slower internal growth and concerns for the outsourcing services
sector after a second profit-warning in as many months from
Mitie on Monday.
The shares were down 6 percent at 931 pence by 1154 GMT.
"With profit warnings in its sector from Mitie and
Capita there are too many things blowing up in the
outsourcing sector and that bothers sentiment," said Panmure
analyst Michael Donnelly, who added he was still a buyer of the
stock because the outlook appeared to be "upbeat".
Chief Executive Archie Bethel said he saw opportunities for
its international business to make up a greater portion of
revenues, and indicated that global political changes in the
past few months meant that the outlook for the defence sector
was strong.
Babcock provides a range of services to the UK Ministry of
Defence such as training, support and maintenance of the
submarine fleet, surface ship refit work and the management of
naval bases.
"I don't see anything happening in the world that makes me
think that there isn't a need for the UK and other countries,
particularly NATO countries, to maintain and probably enhance
defence capabilities," he said.
Babcock, whose biggest single source of revenue is the UK
Ministry of Defence, said it had seen little direct impact from
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with underlying
operating and pretax profits up 7 percent at 269.7 million
pounds ($336 million) and 228.4 million pounds respectively on
underlying revenue up 6 percent at 2.493 billion pounds.
Earlier this year Babcock said it expected revenues to
increase by 7 percent, with "broadly stable" margins.
The interim dividend rose 7 percent to 6.5 pence.
The company also said it was too early to predict the long
term impact of Brexit but saw opportunities for winning more
work outside Britain, where customers were looking to cut costs.
"Despite slightly slower organic growth, the board expects
the full-year results to be in line with its expectations. We
therefore remain confident of making good progress this year and
beyond," the company said in its results statement.
It said the value of the order book remained at 20 billion
pounds at the end of September, after the company secured 2
billion pounds of new work over the previous six months and
maintained its win rate of over 40 percent for bids on new
contracts and over 90 percent for rebids.
With 3 billion pounds of opportunities added during the
first half of the financial year, the total bid pipeline, which
captures those bids which are subject to a formal process, has
increased to 10.8 billion pounds," the company said.
($1 = 0.8024 pounds)
