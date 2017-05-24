EDINBURGH May 24 British engineering firm
Babcock announced a 7.6 percent rise in annual
underlying pretax profit on Wednesday and expressed confidence
in future sustainable growth backed by a steady stream of
orders.
"Our long-term contracts continue to provide us with
excellent visibility of future revenues, and we have
three-quarters of expected sales already in place for the
current year," Chief Executive Archie Bethel said in a
statement.
The group predicted it would continue to achieve mid single
digit organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates, with
broadly stable margins this year and over the medium term.
In the 12 months ended March 31, underlying pretax profit
reached 494.8 million pounds ($641.8 million), on a 7.7 percent
rise in revenue to 5.22 billion pounds.
Net debt fell 4.5 percent to 1.17 billion pounds, or 1.8
times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation.
The specialist engineering and technology-related services
company said orders stood at 19 billion pounds, with a 10.5
billion pound pipeline.
At constant exchange rates, organic revenues rose 4.9
percent, with underlying operating profit up 5.3 percent in the
same terms.
($1 = 0.7710 pounds)
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Mark Potter)