EDINBURGH Nov 22 Babcock International
aims to expand its foreign business to make up 30 percent of
sales, CEO Archie Bethel said on Tuesday, adding that prospects
for the defence sector had been underpinned by recent political
events.
"Our strategy is built round continuing to grow (our) UK
(business) but moving the international divisions forward," the
CEO of the defence and engineering support services firm said.
"We haven't set any real targets (for our international
business) but I think that it wouldn't be unrealistic (...) if
in 5 years time we were over 30 pct of turnover, that would be
something we'd be happy with," CEO Archie Bethel told Reuters.
Babcock's international business currently makes up around
22 or 23 perent of total turnover, versus about 15 percent last
year.
He added that the group would largely keep its geographical
footprint unchanged, building up business in countries where it
is already present such as Canada and Australia.
Asked what impact the vote to leave the EU and the election
of Donald Trump might mean for the defence sector, he said: "I
don't see anything happening in the world that makes me think
that there isn't a need for the UK and other countries,
particularly NATO countries, to maintain and probably enhance
defence capabilities," he said.
