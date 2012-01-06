Jan 6 There's bad news for exhausted new
parents craving more shut-eye -- you can't just assume that your
baby's sleep problems are normal and will soon pass.
A U.S. study published in the journal Pediatrics found that
babies with sleep issues are several times more likely to still
have difficulties when they are toddlers compared to babies who
sleep well.
Researchers from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical
Center in Ohio found that one in 10 children under age three has
a sleep problem like nightmares, wakings, trouble falling asleep
or an inability to sleep in the child's own bed -- results
within the range of other studies.
"Oftentimes the message is, 'Don't worry about Susie, this
is typical and it will get better,'" said lead author Kelly
Byars, a pediatric psychologist.
But her team found, and other experts agreed, that
frequently it doesn't.
Sleep problems "definitely start early, and (the
researchers) showed that sleep problems persist over years,"
said Lisa Meltzer, a pediatric sleep specialist at National
Jewish Health in Colorado, who was not involved in the study.
"Children don't outgrow sleep problems, and their data shows
this quite clearly."
The researchers surveyed more than 250 mothers about their
children's sleep behaviors when the children were six, 12, 24
and 36 months old.
If the children started out with no sleep problems, chances
were good that none would develop, the study found.
But 21 to 35 out of every 100 children with a sleep problem
continued to have issues later on.
The researchers also found that the types of sleep problems
shifted as the children grew older.
When the children were under two years old, the most common
issues reported included trouble falling and staying asleep.
At age three, the children more frequently had nightmares and
restlessness.
While formal sleep disorders are considered more medically
serious, Byars said that sleep problems can have an impact on
children's mood, attention, learning and development -- not to
mention the sleep of parents.
"Sleep needs to be a priority for the entire family. Parents
need to have consistent bedtimes, wake times and consistent
bedtime routines. Research has shown that all those things are
very important," Meltzer said.
