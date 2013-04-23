TEL AVIV, April 23 Israeli translation software
provider Babylon has signed a four-year cooperation
agreement with Yahoo Inc in the Internet sector,
including on mobile devices.
According to the agreement, which can be extended beyond
four years, the two companies will share in revenue from
Internet advertising, Babylon said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Babylon's management estimates this agreement will have a
substantial contribution to the company. At this stage
management cannot assess the amount of this contribution," the
statement said. A spokeswoman for the company declined to
provide further details on the deal.
In 2012 Google was the main source of revenue for
Babylon.
The company has said it expects strong revenue growth this
year thanks to increased advertising income on the back of its
plan to offer its latest product free of charge.
Babylon, which provides translation of words, phrases,
documents and web pages in 77 languages, said 94 percent of its
revenue comes from advertising.
Among the company's mobile applications is Babylon Touch,
which allows users to point a camera at signs or menus and
receive instant translations.
In November, Babylon filed for an initial public offering on
Nasdaq, with the aim of raising up to $115 million this year.