(Corrects spelling of the word "last" in the headline.)

Oct 1 Bac Majestic SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 0.1 million euros versus loss of 0.8 million euros last year

* Says H1 revenue is 0.6 million euros versus 1.3 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)