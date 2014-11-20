Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
VIENNA Nov 20 An Austrian man who threatened and blackmailed a member of the Bacardi family, famed for their rum empire, was sentenced to 21 months in jail in Vienna, a spokeswoman for the court said on Thursday.
Raphael Abarth, 57, sent threatening emails and left voice messages in an attempt to extort 110,000 euros ($137,632) from Monika Bacardi, the widow of the great-grandson of the founder of the Bacardi business, Facundo Bacardi Masso.
Abarth claimed he had set Bacardi up for marriage with her wealthy husband to-be in Monaco decades ago, Austria Presse Agentur reported. (1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
DHAKA, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh plans to begin turning some of the grain it produces into ethanol to make its fuel greener – but economists and experts warn the move could hurt food security in a country that is already a grain importer.