PARIS, June 26 French crystal specialist Baccarat sees sales remaining in decline this year as market conditions deteriorate in Europe even more than in 2013, its chief executive told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

"The situation has worsened in Europe progressively and this year even more so than last year," Baccarat CEO Daniela Riccardi said.

"If this situation does not improve, it will be very difficult for us to have positive growth in reported terms," she said, adding that the yen's weakness against the euro also remained a problem for the company. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)