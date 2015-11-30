(Adds statement from Cook County sheriff's office)
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 30 A federal appeals court on Monday ordered
an injunction blocking the Cook County, Illinois, sheriff from
pursuing any effort to stop credit card companies from handling
transactions for Backpage.com, a classified ad website that the
sheriff said promotes sex trafficking.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said
Sheriff Thomas Dart, whose jurisdiction includes Chicago,
violated Backpage's First Amendment free speech rights by
demanding that companies such as MasterCard Inc and Visa
Inc ban the use of their cards to buy ads on the website.
Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Richard
Posner said Dart's "official bullying" and "campaign of
suffocation" amounted to censorship, preventing even
transactions for ads touting "indisputably legal" activities
from being processed.
"As a citizen or father, or in any other private capacity,
Sheriff Dart can denounce Backpage to his heart's content. He is
in good company; many people are disturbed or revolted by the
kind of sex ads found on Backpage's website," Posner wrote.
But as sheriff of a county with more than 5.2 million
people, Dart cannot make "dire threats," including of possible
prosecution, in a campaign "to crush Backpage's adult section -
crush Backpage, period, it seems," the judge added.
Visa and MasterCard had cut ties to Backpage.com at Dart's
urging five months ago, joining American Express Co.
The injunction bars Dart from coercing or threatening
sanctions for doing business with Backpage.com, while the
company pursues its lawsuit to stop his campaign.
In August, U.S. District Judge John Tharp rejected
Backpage.com's bid for a preliminary injunction.
Posner said that was a mistake because Backpage.com would
probably succeed on the merits, and suffered "irreparable
injury" from its loss of First Amendment freedoms.
Sophia Ansari, press secretary for Dart's office, said the
office was disappointed with Monday's decision, and looks
forward to continuing the litigation and "doing all we can to
protect victims from the horrors of human trafficking."
The office has said it has made more than 800 arrests since
2009 connected to Backpage.com ads.
Robert Corn-Revere, a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine
representing Backpage.com, welcomed Monday's decision.
"It reaffirms that the rule of law governs local law
enforcement officials, no matter how convinced they are of their
own rightness," he said in an interview. "The sheriff's naked
threat of government power did not fool the court."
MasterCard spokesman Seth Eisen said the decision does not
affect Backpage.com's status in accepting MasterCard cards.
American Express and Visa had no immediate comment.
The case is Backpage.com LLC v. Dart, 7th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 15-3047.
