BIRMINGHAM World champion Wang Yihan of China brushed aside Taiwan's Pai Hsiao Ma 21-10 21-8 in first round action on Wednesday in her quest to regain the All England title she last won in 2009.

The Chinese was rarely stretched but welcomed the outing at the city's National Indoor Arena with possibly greater things on her mind.

She told reporters: "This is a great place to play and I really enjoy the atmosphere. It's kind of the last important step before the Olympics."

There was disappointment in the men's singles for Jan Jorgensen who earlier this year beat world champion Lin Dan of China, the Dane losing to sixth-seeded Japanese Sho Sasaki 21-18 21-19.

Lin, four times an All England winner, was in action later in the day against India's Ajay Jayaram. World number one and champion Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia was playing China's Wang Zhengming.

