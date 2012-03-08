BIRMINGHAM Titleholder Lee Chong Wei eased into the second round of the All England championships on Wednesday but refused to get carried away.

On a marathon day of first round action, the Malaysian world number one beat unseeded Chinese Wang Zhengming 21-16 21-11 to line up a match with talented Dane Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Chong Wei told reporters: "In last week's German Open he did quite well and he's beaten (German Open finalist) Simon Santoso here. So it won't be an ordinary game."

Chong Wei is seeking a third All England title in a row but as ever he will need to get past his old nemesis Lin Dan, the Olympic and world champion.

Lin, four-times an All England winner, was due to kick off his quest for a fifth title with a match against India's Ajay Jayaram.

But with the first day schedule running at least three hours late after a glut of three-set matches, play was not expected to finish until well after midnight after starting in the morning.

Lin's compatriot Chen Long, seeded three, was stretched for a time by Tommy Sugiarto, son of 1983 world champion Icuk Sugiarto, but the Indonesian had to retire hurt with an injured foot with the scores level at one set apiece.

It was possibly a relief for Chen who was beaten by Guatemalan outsider Kevin Cordon in the first round of the world championships at Wembley Arena last August.

Cordon could not repeat his giant-killing in Birmingham, beaten 25-23 21-17 by ex-Olympic and world champion Taufik Hidayat of Indonesia.

