BIRMINGHAM, England Titleholder Lee Chong Wei survived a minor second-round wobble to claim a quarter-final place at the All England badminton championships on Thursday.

The Malaysian fought off two game points against talented Dane Hans-Kristian Vittinghus before running out a 23-21 21-18 winner.

Lee, who is seeking a third All England crown in succession, found Vittinghus a handful. The Dane gave world champion Lin Dan a run for his money in last week's German Open.

The top seed said: "He went all out. He was pushing me a lot but I felt that was good because it would put me in the right mood for later in the tournament."

Lin had less trouble disposing of Malaysian Chong Wei Feng 21-13 21-16.

Organisers were hoping to avoid a repeat of day one which over-ran to nearly 17 hours with England's Rajiv Ouseph ousting Denmark's fourth seed Peter Gade at 0220 local time (GMT).

On Thursday, the late finish looked to have caught up with Ouseph who went out to Malaysia's Daren Liew 21-15 21-10.

"I wanted to build on my performance against Peter Gade but I felt lethargic," Ouseph told reporters.

"Because I finished late last night it affected my game tonight. I had no speed in my legs and I made a lot of unforced errors."

