Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon celebrates after defeating China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles final match at the 2013 Badminton World Championships in Guangzhou, Guangdong province August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BIRMINGHAM Thailand's teenage world champion Ratchanok Intanon knows every one is gunning for her at the Yonex All England Open Championships but she is trying not to let the pressure show.

Intanon, who turned 19 last month, is vying to add the prestigious All England title to her 2013 World Championship crown after falling in the final last year in Birmingham.

She is already in the quarter-finals this time and despite dropping the opening game in her second round match against China's Li Han, she looks on course for another final appearance.

Now the hard work really starts, but she is taking it all in her stride, something she has done since claiming the world title last year by beating Olympic champion Li Xuerui.

"At the World Championships it was my day and I was able to take all of my chances," said Thailand's first ever badminton world champion.

"I seized the opportunities that came my way and grabbed them with both hands.

"But being a world champion means there is a lot of pressure and I don't want to focus on that. Now that I am a champion every player is really trying hard to beat me.

"I try not to think about the pressure, I just focus on every game and take it as it comes."

Seeded three at the championships, Intanon eventually got the better of Han on Thursday, winning 18-21 21-14 21-11.

There is still a long way to go before Intanon can claim the prize that eluded her last year and she insists her "world champion" label is insignificant while there are other players above her in the rankings.

"I do not think about winning this tournament I just want to develop as a player," said the world No.2.

"For now I am not a champion because I am not the number one player in the world. It is just a title and I need to concentrate on every game and try to win."

(Editing by Martyn Herman) nL3N0M34X4